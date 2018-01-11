THRISSUR/KOCHI/BENGALURU: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out raids at all the 70 outlets of Joyalukkas Group in the country, including its major showrooms in Kerala, where the group is based.

A guard sits outside Joyalukkas

showroom in Chennai on

Wednesday | Express

The raids were conducted at Joyalukkas Group in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Gujarat and Kolkata. The raids, which began at 7 am, went on in the night. It is likely the raids will continue on Thursday too, officials said, adding the raids were part of ‘Operation Clean Money.’

In Karnataka, the search and seizure operations were conducted at 10 Joyalukkas stores across the state, including five stores in Bengaluru at Malleswaram, Jayanagar, MG Road, Whitefield and Marathahalli. Besides, the stores in Mangaluru, Hubballi and other districts were also raided.

Eyas Ahmed, additional director, Income Tax Department, Northern Region, told Express the raids were carried out to check tax evasion by the company and based on other important information received by them. Around 200 officers are conducting the raids across Kerala. In Thrissur, 180 officers including 50 officers carried out the raid since morning 6.45am at the shop and office of Joyalukkas.

Eyas Ahmed said the IT Department has been monitoring the activities and transactions of the company since the period of demonetisation. The raids were carried out based on particular information they received, he said. The raids will continue in the coming days to crack down on more establishments, he said.

Another IT officer, who wished not to be named, said the findings of the raid will be known in a day or two. “We have proper information and the raid is based on that,” he said. “We have got a lot of incriminating documents and searches are still going on,” another official said. “There has been a lot of cash deposits as well as suppression of sale,” the officer said.

“Joyalukkas was under the scanner of the I-T department for a long time now, as there was credible information that the firm was involved in suppression of sale and huge cash deposits,” an I-T official said in Bengaluru. The department will release an official statement in 4-5 days only scrutinising the seized documents. This is the first search and seizure operation by the Income-Tax department in 2018.

Chairman Joy Alukkas was unavailable for comments. Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion dollar conglomerate that has various business interests, including jewellery, money exchange, fashion & silks, luxury air charter and malls. The group started as a single jewellery showroom in 1986.

A spokesman for Joyalukkas group told ‘Express’ the group is fully cooperating with the raid. “We are fully cooperating with the IT Department. We are fully compliant with the rules, and we have all the books and papers. We hope to get a clear picture in a day or two,” said the spokesman. He said functioning of all the group’s outlets were affected, except a few, on Wednesday. If the raids continue on Thursday, our functions will be affected,” he said.