MANGALURU: While many victims of ‘moral policing’ would have thought themselves helpless, fearing social stigma and backlash, a Students Federation of India (SFI) activist in Mangaluru has decided to fight back.

Madhuri Bolar, SFI’s Dakshina Kannada district secretary, who on Monday lodged a police complaint against three persons for misusing her picture on social networking sites to create apprehension over ‘Love Jihad’, told Express that she will not relent unless those who created the ‘misleading’ Whatsapp message, which also defames her, are brought to book.

Madhuri, 24, who is pursuing her MCom in a city college, was shocked when recently one of her friends told her about some pictures taken during SFI’s state convention last year becoming viral on Whatsapp. Referring to a male SFI office-bearer who is a Muslim and who figures in the pictures along with Madhuri and others, the caption said that he has lured Hindu girls into ‘Love Jihad’ and hence Hindu outfits should teach him a lesson if he is found roaming with girls.

She said the misleading messages landed in various Whatsapp groups of Hindu right-wing such as Bajarang Dal, Sri Rama Sene, ‘Kasargodu Hindugalu’ and also of several individuals. Pandeshwar police are investigating it after booking a case against three unknown persons. Madhuri said she decided to take up the issue after Dhanya, a college student, committed suicide at Mudigere recently over moral policing.