BENGALURU: The Election Commission is heightening vigil to curb the influence of cash, liquor and other inducements ahead of the assembly election in the state. Income Tax (I-T) and Excise departments have already been sounded out in this regard.

Each constituency will have at least three flying squads with vehicles and three static squads to track flow of cash, liquor and other freebies that could be used to lure voters, said senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha.

The official, who reviewed preparations for conduct of free and fair election in the state over the past two days, said that I-T department will intensify vigil at airports and also the state borders to track flow of cash. CCTV cameras will be installed at airports and other places. He warned of stringent action against those who indulge in offering inducements to lure voters.

Adequate central forces will be requisitioned to ensure fair polls in the state. The poll expenditure per constituency in the state has been fixed at `28 lakh for each candidate. District electoral officers and superintendents of police have been instructed to set up surveillance squads to keep a watch on any poll irregularities and expenditure being incurred by candidates for campaigning, Sinha told reporters.

The Election Commission has set up a committee to monitor even the media as part of its exercise to act against paid news, Sinha said.

Apart from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the state will also use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) at all the booths. The measure has been taken in the light of complaints from political parties against the misuse of EVMs. The voters can see which party they have voted for in print, Sinha said.

Jan 12 deadline for enrolment may be extended

The Election Commission is likely to extend the January 12 deadline for enrolling the names of new eligible voters in the electoral roll. “We have received several requests for extension of deadline and we are considering it,” Sinha said. The Assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May. However, Umesh Sinha declined to give any specific date of polling in the state. He also refused to say whether polls will be held in a single phase or multiple phases.

4.90

Currently, there these many voters in 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

Sinha said the final electoral roll will be published on February 20. Those who have filled forms online seeking enrolment of their names will be included in the electoral roll till the filing of nomination papers by candidates, he added.

Know Your Booth On Sms

To know Assembly constituency, polling station address and other details, voters can send SMS to 9731979899 by typing ‘KAEPIC (space) Voter ID card Number.’ Sinha launched this service in the presence of Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar.