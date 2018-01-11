Chief Minister Siddaramaiah giving away a laptop to a student at Nagavali in Chamarajanagar taluk on Wednesday. MP R Druvanarayan and others look on

CHAMARAJANAGAR: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have busted Chamarajanagar jinx. The town was considered jinxed till recently and many chief ministers, including socialist J H Patel and S M Krishna, had avoided visiting Chamarajanagar, fearing that they would lose power within six months of their visit.

Patel had inaugurated the newly carved Chamarajanagar district from Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Kollegal taluk, but skipped his visit to the town. Although H D Kumaraswamy visited Chamarajanagar in the last days of his 20-month rule, he could not continue in the office as the JD(S) -BJP combine government collapsed over differences in handing over power to Yeddyurappa.

However, Siddaramaiah, also from socialist background, visited Chamarajanagar eight months after assuming power. He has visited Chamarajanagar town 10 times in the past four and half years and visited the district 23 times.

He has sanctioned development works worth Rs 800 crore in Chamarajanagar town, including Rs 280 crore drinking water project to the drought-hit taluk, apart from setting up a milk dairy, sanctioning a medical college and many other projects that have changed the face of the town.

He also inaugurated an industrial area near Chamarajanagar and launched development works at the district office complex recently. “Though Chamarajanagar is a separate district, I still consider it as part of Mysuru that has made me come here 23 times,” he added.

This has earned him name and fame, even from opposition parties. The town is no more jinxed as Siddaramaiah will be completing five years as chief minister and cemented his position overcoming all hurdles from both outside and inside the party.

Siddaramaiah during his Nava Karnataka rally in Nagavali in Chamarajanagar rubbished the jinx theory. The CM exuded confidence that he would make Chamarajanagar a ‘lucky star’ by returning to power for one more term with a decisive mandate in the 2018 polls.

This cheered the crowd who applauded it by rising their hands. Thanking people for their overwhelming support, Siddaramaiah announced that he will come again to Chamarajanagar for election campaign. “I want you to tell that I had come to Chamarajanagar with love and affection,” he added.

He appealed to people to bless his party and the government with votes in the ensuing polls to prove that those CMs who visit Chamarajanagar will get one more term in the office.