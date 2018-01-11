MANGALURU: An accident was averted at the Mangaluru Airport on Thursday after the Air Traffic Control (ATC) spotted an empty tractor on the runway when a Jet Airways flight was about to take off.

According to Air Traffic Control sources, “an empty tractor was parked for cutting grass at the end of the runway when the Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight was about to take off. Following, which the take-off was suspended”.

After spotting the tractor, which was deployed for cutting grass, the ATC officials immediately suspended the flight's take-off.

Meanwhile, all the passengers and crew were reported to be safe.