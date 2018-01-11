RAICHUR: Y Narasappa, a constable working in the control room of state intelligence may have shot to fame overnight after his story caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention. But, his cry for a better house has not yielded results.

This is despite Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha, who got him admitted to Idapanur school, directing the Deputy Commissioner Gautam Bagadi to help him get a house. Ratna Prabha had directed the DC saying “please help him get a house under a housing scheme which he is eligible.”

Narasappa hails from Scheduled Caste community.

While Narasappa, his spouse and three school going children live in capital city, his mother, brother and sister-in-law are living in a tin-roofed house that is in a dilapidated condition. Y Ramesh, who works as Grama Sahayak in revenue section of Idapanur village Panchayat said: “Our house is in very bad condition. My elder brother met Ratna Prabha and asked for help. Later, she instructed the DC in writing to help us get a house.” The directive was given to the DC on December 12, 2017 almost a month ago.

The small house is also accommodating three children of Ramesh and his wife works as helper at an Anganwadi centre. Due to lack of water, the family’s 2.5 acres doesn’t yield them anything.

They grow cotton and tur in the field. Ramesh rued that albeit his two visits to DC office, he did not get any satisfactory answer. “The DC maintained that he has sent the letter to concerned department but there was no reply from them,” he said.

The house is in very bad condition and it does not have a toilet. There is a tiny bathroom outside the house. Y Radha, wife of Ramesh said “I also do tailoring to save some money for the future of kids and to improve our house. We will be grateful if the government assist us in getting a better house,” she said.

DC Gautam Bagadi said he doesn’t know who is Narasappa as he was busy in a meeting at Bengaluru.

Moreover, he added that he even don’t recollect Ramesh meeting him but he has forwarded the matter to concerned department which is in village panchayat.

‘Narasappa was always very active’

Narasappa was very active during his school days, recalled T Basavaraj who taught him in primary school.

“As a kid, he was very intelligent and loved to participate in competitions which I used to conduct,” Basavaraj said. He lauded the will of Narsappa for continuing his education despite economical hurdles.