BENGALURU: After igniting the campaign to breach BJP’s Veerashaiva-Lingayat vote base, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is now apparently eyeing BJP’s core Hindu vote bank too. Siddaramaiah and his front-line troopers have turned bullish to emulate the ‘Soft Hindutva’ strategy adopted by AICC President Rahul Gandhi during the recent Gujarat Assembly election.

A conscious effort to dispel the view that “Congress is ‘anti-Hindu’ and would go to any length to appease minorities” could be seen from staunch socialist Siddaramaiah to Karnataka Pradesg Congress Committee (KPCC) President G Parameshwara, a Dalit.

The Congress discourse on “who are the real Hindus” challenging BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal’s brand of Hindutva as an insult to Hindutva has turned aggressive with the series of unsavoury incidents in coastal and Malnad regions, where aggressive moral policing and cycle of communal violence is threateng to spiral out of control.

For the first time, Congress leaders led by Siddaramaiah himself have started asserting with pride that they too are Hindus to draw the core Hindutva voters.

“Siddaramaiah is clearly trying to break up BJP’s core Hindu vote bank. He is not ready to rest after trying to break BJP’s Lingayat vote base. He is projecting BJP’s brand of Hindutva as an affront to Hindu ideals and philosophy, which essentially abhor violence,” says political analyst Harish Ramaswamy.

A clear strategy could be seen from Congress to end BJP’s monopoly on core Hindutva voters. Congress leaders are trying to administer a strong Hindu anti-dote to BJP, which has never happened in the past from Siddaramaiah, Ramaswamy opines.

According to sources in the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, who is set to make frequent trips to Karnataka from February, is expected to fine tune the Hindutva strategy of the party to counter the BJP more vigorously.

I am a Hindu with humanity: CM

Siddaramaiah dared BJP leaders for a public debate on the welfare and development works taken up by the Congress government from 2013. He said: “It is not possible to live with a bundle of lies, let people judge.” The CM defended his statement calling RSS and Bajrang Dal activists as terrorists for exploiting religious sentiments.

He said they will act with iron hands against all fundamental organisations, including RSS if they pose threat to law and order. “I am a Hindu with humanity whereas they don’t have values,” he said. He felt that the BJP raking up Hindutva sentiments will go against them.