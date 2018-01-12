MYSURU: The Chief Minister on Thursday hit out at BJP president Amit Shah for accusing the state government of misusing Central grants and seeking account for the funds released under 14th Finance Commission.

The CM said he is answerable to 6.5 crore people and to the legislature, not to Amit Shah. The Centre has not given alms to Karnataka and Amit Shah should know that Karnataka is second highest in paying direct tax.He said the Union government collects all taxes, but pays in return only 40 per cent in the form of grants. “Does Shah know anything about funding, financial management and constitution?” he asked.

Siddaramaiah charged the Union government with discriminating against the state in allocation of Calamity Relief Funds when compared to Gujarat, Maharastra and other states and said the Centre has cut

`11,000 crore grants under separate heads in the past four years. He said the BJP chief would have spent all his life in jail, had Narendra Modi not become prime minister. “Shah, former home minister of Gujarat was arrested and was in prison in connection with a murder case.

It is ironic that Shah is making baseless charges against us in the run-up to the polls,” he said.

Meanhwile, Siddaramaiah directed officials in Chamarajanagar to complete development works in Malla Mahadeshwara Hills. After inspecting the ongoing development works, he interacted with officials.