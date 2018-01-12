BENGALURU: Now getting Pahani (Records of Rights, Tenancy and Crop) of agriculture land is just a mouse click away for just `10. The Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records has come up with a unique software — a first of its kind in India — where one can get details of Pahani within minutes.

The Pahani (which is also known as RTC) has to be produced to avail loans in banks, for buying subsidised seeds and claim crop insurance among other benefits. Pahani contains details like survey number of a land, type of land, water source, owners’ particulars and other details. It is issued with the signatures of the tahsildars concerned.

Munish Moudgil, Commissioner of Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, told The New Indian Express that using revenue department’s Bhoomi portal, one can feed details like survey number of their land, village, taluk and district. “It’s the first time in India that original RTC or Pahani is available online,’’ Moudgil said.

“A farmer used to spend almost an entire day to get this done. He had to travel and then stand in queues. There were middlemen and chances of corruption. Now, everything is in the farmer’s control. A farmer can get it done at his home, a nearby internet cafe or a gram panchayat office by paying just `10,” a source said.

In just a week’s time, the initiative has been well received by farmers and others. “In just five days, at least 6,000 people have taken their Pahani document,” Moudgil said.

How To Get Pahani

Visit http://landrecords.karnataka.gov.in/rtconline/

Fill the required details like survey number, village, taluk and district

Enter fetch

details to see Pahani document online

Then go for payment option (net banking, credit or debit card)

Get it printed on plain paper which is considered as the original Pahani.

Aadhaar Not Compulsory

The Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records is trying to link Pahani with Aadhaar. “The state government has not made it mandatory. But we want to start linking the two documents,” Moudgil said.