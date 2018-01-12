BENGALURU: Farmers’ and pro-Kannada organisations have called for a statewide bandh on January 25, protesting against the U-turn by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar regarding the Mahadayi dispute.

They have also planned to wave black flags during the rally scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28, demanding his intervention in the dispute.

Parrikar, after agreeing to hold talks with Karnataka, on Wednesday had decided to wait for Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal to solve the dispute.

Meanwhile, farmers, under the aegis of Rait Sena Karnataka petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru on Thursday. The farmers were ferried to Bengaluru after they threatened to protest outside CM’s house.

Vatal Nagaraj, president of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha, told Express that the bandh will be held from 6 am to 6 pm throughout Karnataka. “Parrikar’s statement is irresponsible, and he is not worthy to be CM,” he said.

Modi rally likely to be deferred to Feb 4

PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Bengaluru on January 28, planned as culmination of the ‘Parivartana Yatra’, is likely to be deferred to February 4. While the bandh call over Mahadayi during the same time is being cited as one of the reasons for change in the rally schedule, BJP sources said it has no connection with Mahadayi agitation.