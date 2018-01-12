NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday downplayed the verbel duel between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP chief Amit Shah, who called the state government anti-Hindu.

“To brand a government as anti-Hindu might be okay for Amit Shah. We will not get into who is a Hindu or a Muslim,” Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said a day after Shah accused the state government of being anti-Hindu and Siddaramaiah hitting back saying BJP and RSS too were extremists.

“Whether BJP can win an election by saying this or not, will be decided by the people of Karnataka. Neither Shah nor Siddaramaiah will decide,” he said adding that the CM may be having intelligence inputs.

Congress insiders said the BJP is deliberately trying to polarise voters in Karnataka ahead of the assembly polls just to regain power at any cost as the saffron party fears that dislodging the state government may not be easy for it. Party sources cited the recent controversy over Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary when the BJP accused the state government of appeasing the minorities.

The deployment of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a Hindutva icon, to campaign in the southern state was also a calculated move by the BJP to divide the electorate, said Congress managers. The state government, they said, was keeping an eye on the elements that can create trouble ahead of the polls and will not allow peace to be disturbed.