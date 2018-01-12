BENGALURU: Stating that the grants provided by the Centre are not charity, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Dinesh Gundu Rao questioned the grounds on which BJP national president Amit Shah had sought accounts from the state government. “Who is he to ask that? Is he the Finance Minister? Is he a secretary in the Ministry of Finance?” he questions.

If the Central government wants accounts for the funds spent, let Finance Minister Arun Jaitley write to the state government, he said. He added that the remarks and allegations made by Amit Shah were out of desperation as BJP did not have any issue to fight the elections.

He demanded BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa to apologise to the people of Navalgund and other parts of North Karnataka for ‘cheating and lying to them’.

“Yesterday, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that there will be no discussion with respect to Mahadayi water sharing and the case will go to the tribunal. Yeddyurappa had earlier promised that he will get water in a month,” he said.

He also demanded the intervention of the Prime Minister to solve the dispute.