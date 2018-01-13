BENGALURU: The BJP has filed a complaint with the city Police Commissioner against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao for their statement that BJP and RSS activists are ‘terrorists’.BJP state spokesperson S Suresh Kumar and president of BJP Bengaluru unit PN Sadashiva met the police commissioner Commissioner T Suneel Kumar and submitted the complaint copy.

“On January 10, the CM made a public statement in which he branded the members of the BJP and RSS as ‘terrorists’. Siddaramaiah, being the CM of the state, is misusing his position to spread blatant falsehood against the BJP with an ulterior motive of reaping political gains. He has knowingly made irresponsible statements to malign a national political party like the BJP. Nervous about losing the forthcoming state elections, he has made a baseless, false, frivolous and derogatory statement which has not only defamed the BJP but also has incited groups and classes of the society against the party. The entire effort of the CM to issue such a controversial statement is to create enmity and hatred among people and against the BJP,” the complaint stated.

“The complete law & order situation breakdown in the state has resulted in deaths of numerous BJP and RSS activists. In this regard, the BJP has been asking the government to take appropriate actions against the perpetrators of terror. Instead of taking proper and prompt action to reign in on terror elements, Siddaramaiah is shrugging off the responsibility by falsely alleging terror link to the BJP,” they stated. They also accused KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao of making malicious and derogatory statement by calling BJP a ‘terrorist organisation’.