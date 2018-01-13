BENGALURU: The continuing differences within the party, the infighting in various district units, fine-tuning the campaign strategy and countering BJP which is making Hindutva a strong poll issue, would figure prominently at the meeting to be chaired by AICC President Rahul Gandhi with state party leaders.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC President G Parameshwara and party working president Dinesh Gundurao, are among the state leaders who have been summoned to the meeting.

The separate campaign yatras being taken out by Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara has lent credence to the view that differences between the two persists. Rahul is likely to advocate the need to dispel this view.

The meeting is expected to finalise the induction of JD(S) rebel MLAs into Congress and identifying issues to blunt BJP's campaign in the state.