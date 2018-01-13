BENGALURU: Minister for Large and Medium Industries R V Deshpande on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Bengaluru the second capital of India.In a letter to the PM, Deshpande stated that India needs a second capital 'immediately' and Bengaluru fits the bill.

"Considering the size and scale of India, the country cannot be managed from one location, especially when the government is gearing up for a paradigmatic and radical change in terms of depth of governance, structural reforms, national reconstruction and international partnerships," he stated.

Such a move will help create decentralised systems and delegate decision-making and will also help recognise the people of South India by bringing the administrative and judicial system closer to them, he said.