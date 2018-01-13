KOLAR: Three persons were killed and four others were injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree near Gajala Bhavi on the Mulbagal-Thayalur road on Friday night.

The deceased identified as Bhaskar (35), Parvathamma (34) and Gouramm (34), were all residents of Sonna Kuppa of Bangarpet taluk.

The injured, relatives of the deceased, are being treated at the hospitals in Kolar and Bengaluru, said sources.

A case was registered by Mulbagal police in connection with the accident.

According to the police, there was a curve at the accident spot and that it was most likely that the driver had lost control and rammed into the tree.