BENGALURU: Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, has filed a contempt of court petition against the University Grants Commission (UGC) for not granting affiliation despite the High Court’s directive. Following the decision taken at KSOU’s Board of Management meeting on January 10, the university authorities moved the contempt petition.

On December 12, 2017, the High Court had directed UGC to renew affiliation to KSOU for the academic year 2017-18 within two weeks of the order. The deadline ended on December 27, 2017, and there has still been no word from the UGC. So far, KSOU has submitted 30,000 pages of documents and several reports to the UGC.Last week, KSOU Vice-chancellor Prof Shivalingaiah met UGC’s new chairperson Dr D P Singh and explained in detail but nothing came of it.

An official explained, “As we were expecting to receive a positive communication from the UGC, we even postponed the board meeting fixed on January 3 to January 10. Yet, we did not receive any communication from UGC. Following this, the board of management has decided to fight the issue legally.”

The affiliation of KSOU was withdrawn for 2015-16 and 2016-17 and the renewal was not granted for the academic year 2017-18. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too requested the Prime Minister to intervene, considering the students from economically weaker sections who depend on KSOU for education.