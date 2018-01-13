MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada police have started to crack the whip on people sharing inflammatory messages on social networking sites, especially WhatsApp. This comes in the wake of Dhanyashri’s suicide in neighbouring Mudigere and two other girls in the district being threatened allegedly by Hindu right-wing activists with dire consequences for their association with boys from other religions.

Two people — Balakrishna Poojary and Satish — were arrested from Bantwal taluk on Friday for targeting a woman while belittling a community. They have been booked under IPC sections 153(a) (indulging in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). These messages were posted in groups titled ‘Mauri’ and ‘Pannolibail’.

Sources in the police department said they have decided to keep a check on social networking sites as the medium is increasingly used for moral policing. Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy has appealed citizens to take screenshots of such messages and send it to the district control room Whatsapp number (9480805500). He said the screen shot will help police to identify the phone number from which the message is forwarded and to take action based on it.He said after receiving such screenshots, they will start monitoring the groups. At present, over half a dozen such groups are being monitored, he informed.