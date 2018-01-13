BENGALURU:With both the national parties - BJP and Congress - stressing their Hindu credentials ahead of polls, JD(S) too joined the bandwagon on Friday.

Announcing that JD(S) will declare its first list of candidates ahead of BJP and Congress, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said the release will be according to ‘muhurtham’.“Both the parties are saying that they are Hindus. Therefore, our party will fix a muhurtham and release the list of candidates and show that we are Hindus too,” he said.

On Mahadayi dispute, he alleged that both Congress and BJP were trying to profit from the crisis. He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the dispute is settled ahead of Modi’s Bengaluru visit.