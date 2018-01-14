TUMAKURU: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs H N Ananth Kumar on Saturday said he was pained by the public outburst of four Supreme Court Judges against the CJI and asked AICC president Rahul Gandhi and Congress spokespersons to stop taking political mileage out of.

“As a minister of Parliamentary Affairs, I was pained by the judges’ move. The issue would have been settled within the four walls of the judiciary. Public outburst of judges had never happened in the history of India after independence. The AICC president and Congress leaders should not do politics over it,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Ashram function.