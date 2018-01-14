BELAGAVI: Two days after a team of officials from Goa state visited the Kalasa-Banduri project site, Goa Irrigation minister Vinoda Paliencar visited the place near Kanakumbi village in Khanapur taluk on Saturday. The minister and a few senior officials inspected the site to ascertain whether Karnataka was carrying out any civic work as a section of the media in Goa had reported that Karnataka was taking up works as against the Supreme Court’s order.

Speaking to news persons, Paliencar said that despite a stay order, Karnataka was carrying out civil work which would be brought to the notice of the Mahadayi River Water Sharing Tribunal. The Goa government will also file a contempt of court petition against Karnataka in the Supreme Court, he said.

The Tribunal is expected to hold a series of hearing from February 6 and Goa seems to be preparing to strengthen it case. The Goa minister, who visited the site around 2.30 pm on Saturday, also took photographs at the site. The minister was brought to the site amidst tight police protection.

On Thursday, a team of officials from Goa made a quick visit to the Kalasa-Banduri project site and has submitted a report to the government. The issue was discussed by Goa CM Manohar Parrikar and other minister after which it was decided that Minister Paliencar will personally visit the site.

Activists cry foul

Activists in Belagavi and Hubballi have termed the visit by the Goa minister as “unnecessary” and “provocative”. The Goa government is trying hard to deny Karnataka its rightful share of Mahadayi waters.