BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today termed as 'reprehensible,' the alleged abusive words used by Goa Minister Vinod Palyekar against Kannadigas, a charge dismissed by the latter.

Palyekar had reportedly used the abusive words yesterday when he visited a site where Karnataka, according to the Goa government, is constructing a canal on a tributary of Mahadeyi river.

"The abusive words used against #Kannadigas by @BJP4India Irrigation Minister from Goa are reprehensible to say the least. However we hold no grudge against the people of Goa. We will continue to strive to secure drinking water from #Mahadayi for our people," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Palyekar had after reportedly using the abusive words, requested the media to 'expunge' them, stating that he uttered them on the spur of the moment.

The Goa government has alleged that Karnataka, disrespecting a Supreme Court order, had resumed work on a canal at Kankumbi.

The Goa Minister's alleged abusive comments drew flak on the social media with users using hashtags like “#KannadaSwabhimana” (Kannada self-pride) and #BJPInsultsKannadigas.

Palyekar, who is from the Goa Forward Party, an alliance partner of ruling BJP in Goa, has claimed that he has been misquoted.

"The so-called abusive words were misquoted and reported by Journalist without being present for press conference. Our Goa Govt’s decision to protect its water remains unchanged. @siddaramaiah,” he said in a tweet responding to Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka, which has locked horns with neighbouring Goa on sharing Mahadayi River water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag.

It involves building barrages across Kalasa and Banduri, tributaries of Mahadayi River, to divert 7.56 tmc ft water to Malaprabha which meets drinking water needs of the region.

Attempts have been made by Karnataka to amicably solve the issue that is also pending before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.