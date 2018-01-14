BENGALURU: The University Grants Commission (UGC) may have decided not to grant renewal of affiliation to Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

Highly placed sources from UGC told The New Indian Express that Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar has directed the UGC authorities to file an appeal in the High Court challenging the recent order issued by a single-judge bench headed by Justice B V Nagarathna where it gave a 10-day deadline to the UGC to provide renewal of affiliation to KSOU.

After the deadline ended, KSOU Vice-chancellor Prof Shivalingaiah met UGC’s new chairman and explained the issue before filing a contempt petition two days ago. This is when the HRD minister directed the UGC chairman to get legal opinion and file an appeal before a double bench.

Confirming this, a UGC source said, “Yes, we have received instructions from the minister to look into legal ways of challenging the direction given by the High Court and to file an appeal against the single bench judgment.”