BALLARI: A report from the inspector general of police (North) regarding the inhumane treatment meted out to private television channel reporter Mounish Pothraj after he died in a road mishap near Hangal on Saturday night has been sought, Karnataka's chief minister Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

The CM said that he was pained after reading about the incident and have asked the additional director general of police to probe the matter. "I was pained to read this. I have asked the ADGP and Commissioner of Traffic and Road Safety to get a report into the incident from the IGP, North region and take action," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Meanwhile, several individuals assured financial assistance to the family of Mounish.

Actor Prakash Rai also announced an assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Some of Mounish's friends also appealed to help out the family as Mounish was the only breadwinner and the family cannot sustain itself financially.

Mounish( 28) was killed in a road mishap on 13 January after his bike rammed into a tree. He was on his way to his village Sirahatti in Gadag district for Sankranti. His body was shifted in a garbage tractor by the Hangal police stating that there are no vehicles available to transport him as it was a holiday. To add to it, the Hangal government hospital authorities did not hesitate in giving him a raw deal, until the journalists there staged a protest and former minister C M Udasi arrived at the scene and gave them an earful.