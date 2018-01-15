MYSURU: “Usually, Indians splurge a lot of money for wedding and spend their rest of life to pay back the debt. At times like this, people should thank Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswami for organising free mass marriages for poor people,” said Mauritius vice-president Paramasivam Pillay Vyapoory here on Sunday.

He was addressing the gathering during the inaugural function of a mass marriage ceremony organised as part of Suttur Jatra Mahotsava in Suttur Mutt.

Paramasivam said Deshikendra Mahaswami has been providing saris, gold chain (mangal sutra) and silver ring for couples who are getting married in this event.

“I request the couples who are getting married here to save the money for their future and men who are getting married today should take an oath that they will stay away from alcohol and drugs and respect the law of the country,” he added.

As many as 145 couples tied the knot in the annual mass marriage of Suttur Jatra. Blessing the newly married couples to live long and lead a prosperous life, he said: “When you set up a family, you become parents. It is now your responsibility to raise your kids properly to make them responsible citizens of this country.”

Paramasivam said he is impressed by Suttur Mutt’s enormous contribution to the education sector. “For me, it’s a great honour to attend an event like mass marriage here,” he added. Earlier, Sri Mummadi Nirvanaswami of Sri Degula Mutt of Kanakpura said many people are finding it difficult to get married as it needs lakhs of rupees.