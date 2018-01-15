SHIVAMOGGA: Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the government is not mulling over banning any outfits, despite the BJP’s demand.

Speaking to reporters at Ripponpet in Hosanagar taluk on Sunday, the home minister said that as of now, the government has no proposal to ban any outfit in the state. “BJP leaders have been demanding to ban PFI. BJP, RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal, Srirama Sene and others have been doing the same activities akin to PFI. If the government took a decision, it should be applied to all involved in anti-social activities.

BJP and other outfits have been making such allegations just because of political reasons. I will discuss with the Chief Minister and take a decision whether to recommend to the Central government to ban any outfits or not,” he said.

Responding to the situation in Dakshina Kannada, the Home Minister said that no other district was facing such problems. “As election is fast approaching, many political parties have been misusing such incidents for political reasons, which is uncalled for. People have been observing every movement and activity of these political parties.

They will certainly teach them a lesson,” he said.When asked about B S Yeddyurappa’s demand to ban PFI and SDPI, the Minister said that people from organisations like PFI, SDPI, RSS, Bajrang Dal, Srirama Sene, VHP are involved in criminal activities for political benefit. Central government should take a decision to ban such organisations because State government cannot do this alone. Let B S Yeddyurappa apprise the PM to ban those organisations, he said.