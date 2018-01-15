BELAGAVI: A day after Goa Irrigation Minister Vinod Palienkar visited the Kalasa-Banduri project site near Kanakumbi village in Khanapur, it’s now Karnataka’s Water Resource Minister M B Patil’s turn. Patil is expected to reach Kanakumbi on Monday by noon and will address the press from the site. Sources close to minister said that the recent visit by the Goa minister, officials, and a subsequent statement made by the minister on Kannadigas has soured relations with the neighbouring state.

On Saturday, Palienkar had used the expletive ‘haraami’ to describe Kannadigas, while alleging that Karnataka was illegally diverting water from Mahadayi river. It is expected that the minister will make Karnataka’s stand clear over share of Mahadayi water and also about a new road map to get the water at the earliest.

On Saturday, Palienkar had visited the project site with a team of officials and had taken photographs of the site. He came with tight police security from Goa and returned without informing anyone in Karnataka. This has irked the local organisations in Belagavi who are demanding to remove Palienkar from the cabinet for not following protocol.

Ashok Chandaragi, senior Kannada activist from Belagavi, said, “If any other state minister visits, there are protocols to be followed. The district SP and DC has to be informed. The Goa minister virtually came like a thief.”

“Goa is not making any effort to maintain harmony. It’s time Karnataka government showed some aggression to ensure Karnataka got its rightful share of water.”