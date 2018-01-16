MANGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two more youths in connection with the murder of Basheer on Sunday. The arrested youth were identified as Latheesh (24) from Mogral, Kasargod and Pushparaj(23), from Vidyanagar in Kasargod district. CCRB ACP Valentine D’Souza when contacted confirmed that both Latheesh and Pushparaj were directly involved in the murder.

“Both have identified themselves with Hindu organisations. Prima facie they do no seem to be habitual offenders. However, an in-depth investigation will soon uncover the truth,” he informed.

With the arrest of these two, the number of arrested in Basheer case increased to six. Earlier, police had arrested four youth including Shreejith P K alias Shreeju (25), a resident of Uppala, Kishan Poojary (21) of Padeel, Dhanush Poojary (22) from Padil and Sandesh Kotian (22), a resident of Manjeshwar.

The youth during interrogation allegedly confessed to murdering Basheer in order to avenge the murder of Deepak Rao, who was brutally murdered on January 3.

According to reports, the accused were attending the annual fest of Garadi temple had received information about the brutal murder of Deepak Rao.

On their way back from Garadi temple, they saw Basheer closing his shop in KottaraChowki and attacked him with lethal weapons. A heavily bleeding Basheer was shifted to hospital, and succumbed on January 7.