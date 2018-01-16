BELAGAVI: The Goa government has unofficially suspended its bus services to Belagavi from Monday morning. The Kadamba buses coming from Goa did not arrive in Belagavi bus station throughout the day. However, the services from the KSRTC are regular to the cities of Goa.

It’s said that the Kadamba services were suspended as a ‘precautionary’ measure by Goa after relations between the two states went sour over the recent statement of a Goa minister on the Mahadayi issue. Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Paliencar had used an abusive word against Kannadigas and the Goa bus corporation took this measure fearing backlash.

The office of the divisional controller in Belagavi said there has been no official communication from Goa about services being suspended. “But the buses which usually come to Belagavi have not come today. It is surprising that the buses have stopped even though there is no tension or threat from anyone in Karnataka,” said an official.

On Monday, Karnataka rubbished Goa government’s charge of the state going ahead with the project to divert river water and asked Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to apologise for his minister’s derogatory remarks against Kannadigas. Water Resources Minister M B Patil, who visited the Kalasa-Banduri canal project site at Kanakumbi in Belagavi district on Monday, dubbed Paliencar’s visit to the state on Saturday as a drama. Goa government was facing backlash from its people after its CM’s letter to his party Karnataka chief Yeddyurappa about releasing Mahadayi water, Patil told mediapersons.