BENGALURU: Water Resource Minister M B Patil, who visited the Kalasa-Banduri canal project site at Kanakumbi in Belagavi district on Monday, said with an eye on the Karnataka election, BJP was making it an issue.

First, Goa said it was not possible to release water, later it claimed there was deficit water in the basin and then talked about complaining before the Mahadayi tribunal charging that Karnataka was continuing the work at the site despite the Supreme Court order. All this shows that it is Goa’s tactic to earn the sympathy

of the tribunal, said the minister.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, the construction work was stopped in August 2017 and the state had given an undertaking also to Mahadayi River Water Tribunal, Patil said.

Karnataka has constructed two middle walls to the canal to block the water moving toward the state. However, Goa minister Paliencar claimed that water was moving through the canal when he visited the site. Canal work at Kalasa-Banduri project was completed up to 5.15 km and the work was stopped in 2006,the middle walls were constructed in 2012, Patil said.