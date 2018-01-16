BENGALURU: A promise made to the employees of state-owned road transport corporations in 2016 by the state government to allow inter-corporation transfers has left many employees irked. They are now complaining that the entire process has been carried out in a botched manner.

The one-time permission for inter-corporation transfers among the four major corporations of the state; KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC had come as a boon to thousands of employees who were trying for years to get transfers closer to their hometowns.

Following a three-day strike by workers in July 2016, the government had started the process of collecting applications for transfers last year. As many as 14,000 drivers, with a majority of them from Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), sought transfers out of the city and to the other corporations. However, the government agreed to process the applications of only 4,000 employees on the basis of their seniority. The notification for this is expected soon.

But many employees are unhappy with the procedure that has been followed. In a letter written to the KSRTC management, the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation has highlighted that while initially, employees were given three options for transfer, the process was then modified to take into account just one preference of corporation.