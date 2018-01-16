BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is preparing to present his government’s last budget on February 16, will hold pre-budget consultations with senior officers from different departments and representatives of various organisations from January 18 .

Siddaramaiah will hold discussions with representative organisations working for farmers, dalits, minorities and other communities. He will also seek views from representatives of trade and industry associations.

Consultations will start with discussions with farmers representatives on January 18 and the last meeting will be held on February 5 with officials from Revenue, Excise, Transport Department, Commercial Taxes, Mines and Geology and Stamps and Registration Department, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office.