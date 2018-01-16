BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta has approached the High Court against government interference.

According to Lokayukta sources, under Section 12(6) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, the Lokayukta has to submit an annual report to the governor, and not to the House Committee. The governor may seek clarifications, if any, from the Lokayukta and place them before both Houses of the legislature under Section 12(7) of the Act.

Confirming the developments, a judicial officer in the Lokayukta told The New Indian Express that the sanctity, integrity and autonomous status of the institution is now at stake as there is a lobby of IAS officers behind moving the breach of privilege motion against the registrar as some cases against them are pending before the anti-corruption watchdog.

“In fact, there is no need to respond to the Committee’s communications,” the judicial officer said.

Bid to weaken Lokayukta ?

Govt withdraws power of registering cases under Prevention of Corruption Act by disbanding the Lokayukta police wing.

It establishes Anti-Corruption Bureau under Chief Minister’s control

Lokayukta can only

check cases of maladministration

Govt appoints an IAS officer as registrar instead of district judge

PIL petition filed against this before High Court

Govt withdraws posting of IAS officer in January 2016

HC deputes a district judge as registrar

House committee

issues notices dated September 4,

October 10, October 31, 2017, to Registrar.

Office of Speaker writes

to Registrar on December 26, 2017 on moving breach of privilege motion against him