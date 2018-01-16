MYSURU: The Mysuru royal family, which was delighted over the birth of a baby boy after 63 years, has decided to conduct the naming ceremony at Mysuru Palace on February 19.

Palace priests have fixed the date and muhurtham. The priests held talks with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of Srikanatadutta Narasimharaja Wadiyar in this connection.

It is also learnt that the naming ceremony will be held at Ambavilas Kalayan Mantap where the coronation and wedding of Yaduveer and Trishika were held. Royal guests, friends and relatives will be served with Royal lunch with traditional Mysuru dishes.

Yaduveer, who is now travelling between Mysuru and Bengaluru, will live in Mysuru Palace with family members after the naming ceremony.