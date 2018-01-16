MANGALURU: Panambur police on Monday arrested two more men reportedly involved in the brutal murder of Deepak Rao. The arrested men have been identified as Abdul Aziz alias Aziz (42), a resident of Idgah mosque in Katipalla second block, and Abdul Azim alias Azim (34) of Krishnapura sixth block.

On January 3 when Deepak Rao was on his way to his workplace, the assailants came in a white Maruti Swift car and hacked Deepak to death in broad daylight.

The Panambur and CCB police had swung into action and had arrested four accused youth on the same day. Two of the accused Mohammed Naushad (22) and Mohammed Irshan alias Irsha (21) were produced before the court and were sent to judicial custody. The other two accused Mohammed Nawaz alias Pinky Nawaz (22) and Rizwan alias Rijju (24) who sustained bullet injuries were admitted to the hospital for treatment. During the interrogation, the injured accused men had confessed to the involvement of more men in the murder.

To nab the accused special teams were formed. The teams succeeded in arresting the accusede under the guidance of Mangaluru Commissioner of Police T R Suresh, DCP Law and Order Hanumantharaya, DCP Crime and traffic Uma Prashanth.