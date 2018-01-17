SHIVAMOGGA: With timely action and the help of the building owner and villagers, police arrested three persons of a six-member gang who tried to loot an ATM machine at Santekadur, on the outskirts of the city, on the wee hours of Tuesday.

Around Rs 15 lakh was kept in the ATM machine belonging to Canara Bank on NR Pura Road three days ago. At around 2.15 am, a six-member gang of thieves came in a vehicle and entered the ATM by breaking open the shutters of the building. Before entering the ATM, the robbers disconnected the power to the street lights and the building where the ATM outlet is housed.

The CCTV camera was also disconnected and the computer and related equipment were removed and kept in their vehicle. Three members of the gang were watching the movement of people outside the ATM while three others entered the outlet by breaking open the shutters using a gas cutter and iron rod. Though they managed to open the ATM machine, they could not remove the box which contains money.

Building owner Murugesh, called his brother Venkatesh and they came down to investigate. Noticing the half-opened shutter, they locked it from outside and informed the villagers and police.The robbers who were inside tried to open the door using iron rods, but failed. Inspector Devaraj and Tunga Nagar PSI Girish arrested three of the robbers at gun point.Meanwhile, the other three robbers fled the scene as villagers started gathering.