BENGALURU/HUBBALLI:BJP on Tuesday demanded Urban Development and Infrastructure Minister R Roshan Baig’s resignation after Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a notice to a company promoted by his son.

“Baig should resign or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should sack him from the Cabinet,’’ former president of BJP state unit and MP Pralhad Joshi told mediapersons in Hubballi. The issue will come up for discussion during the party’s core committee meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday.“The core committee of the party, which is meeting on Wednesday, will chalk out a plan on how to pursue its demand in Baig’s case,’’ Joshi added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Baig said he had not got any notice from the ED and the Central agency has sent a notice to his son’s firm. Baig said they will respond to the notice after discussing with the auditors.

Sources said the ED has issued notice to Ruman Enterprises Pvt Ltd, a company promoted by Roshan Baig’s son Ruman Baig, for alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) while receiving funds from abroad. Funds were transferred for allocation of shares, but the company had not allotted shares in the stipulated time, which amounts to violation of FEMA and the Central agency wants to establish the source of funds, sources added.

The ED notice to a firm promoted by a minister’s son is likely to put Siddaramaiah government in a spot ahead of the fast-approaching state Assembly elections. The BJP that is demanding the minister’s resignation is likely to corner the government on the issue.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to react on the development. “You should ask him (Baig). How will I know if he had got the notice?,’’ the CM said. The company promoted by Baig’s son has come under ED scanner even before Energy Minister D K Shivakumar could come out of shock after massive raids and subsequent questioning by the Income Tax Department. In August, I-T department had conducted raids on Shivakumar’s residence.