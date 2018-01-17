BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has termed Goa Water Resources minister Vinod Paliencar’s abuse for Kannadigas as ‘haraami,’ irresponsible and childish.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah took serious exception to Paliencar’s allegation that Karnataka had paid money to influence people in Mahadayi dispute. “It shows his culture. It is a reprehensible statement,” he said.

Congress MP B K Hariprasad, in his comment, accused the Narendra Modi government of being at the centre of indulging in cheap politics over the Mahadayi issue. “Modi is discriminating against Karnataka in the Mahadayi dispute. Modi, who took Narmada waters to Gujarat brushing aside resistance from people of Madhya Pradesh, is indulging in similar politics against Karnataka in the Mahdayi dispute. The dispute can be resolved easily if the Modi government shows the intention,” he said.