BENGALURU: A person claiming to be underworld don Ravi Pujari has made a threat call to Suresh Babu, MLA of Chikkanayakanhalli constituency in Tumakuru, demanding `10 crore protection money.

The call was reportedly made on December 27 last year and the MLA has approached the police in this regard. The MLA said he had got a call from a private number and the caller, who introduced himself as Ravi Pujari, demanded `10 crore and threatened him with dire consequences if his demand was not met.

The person had allegedly called twice and sent a few text messages as well.

“I have approached senior police officers and have complained to them. They are investigating,” Suresh Babu added.Even Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait had received a similar threat call a few days ago and he had filed a complaint with the police chief in this connection.