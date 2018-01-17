BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court will on Wednesday hear the petition filed by the Lokayukta against the breach of privilege motion initiated against its Registrar.The petition was filed by the Lokayukta and the Registrar. It will come up for hearing before Justice A S Bopanna.

In the petition, speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly; chairman, The Committee on Papers Laid on the Table; principal secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms and secretary (in-charge), Karnataka Legislative Assembly; were made as respondents.The petitioners have challenged the notice dated December 26, 2017 issued by the secretary of Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The provocation for the notice was that the Lokayukta Registrar, an in-service judicial officer in the cadre of District and Sessions Judge, did not appear before the Legislative Assembly Committee on Papers Laid on the Table, headed by MLA S R Mahesh, to place the annual performance report of the institution and the audited report regarding utilisation of state’s grants over the last six years, despite several notices issued.

The Lokayukta has to submit an annual report to the Governor, and not to the House Committee. The Governor may seek clarifications, if any, from the Lokayukta and place them before both Houses of the legislature under Section 12(7) of the Act.