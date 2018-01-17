BENGALURU: Dismissing allegations of Rs 5,450 crore iron ore scam in Bellary, mines and geology minister Vinay Kulkarni said that the claims made by JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy were only a "half-truth".

Speaking to reporters he said that Kumaraswamy had based his allegations on a preliminary report of an inquiry ordered by him. "There is only a small variation in the company ledger and kaccha book kept at the mines," he said. However, an inquiry is being continued by senior officials following the preliminary report, he said.

Commenting on the scale of irregularities alleged by Kumaraswamy, he said that over 2000 trucks of ore had to be mined from Thimmappangudi and Subbarayanahalli Iron Ore Mines in Sandur taluk if such a scam were to occur. "However, less than 800 truckloads of ore is mined from the two mines daily," he said.