BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Planning Committee (BMPC) has received as many as 2,600 objections for the City Development Plan (CDP), 2031. All the objections raised by individuals or organisations will be reviewed by a committee formed by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), before taking a final call, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons after chairing a BMPC meeting, he said there is a suggestion to extend the deadline for submitting objections to the CDP. “We will discuss the suggestion made by elected representatives. It might not be necessary to extend the last date. The BDA Committee will take a call based on ground realities of the particular area.”The CDP is being prepared for areas under the BDA and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority.Bengaluru Development Minister K J George said many of the objections were related to lakes and their existing buffer zones.

‘CDP map inaccurate’

BJP MLAs and MLCs also raised objections about Bengaluru Development Authority’s (BDA’s) new draft City Development Plan 2031. They termed it “unscientific” and demanded to review it completely.

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali told reporters that the draft has many loopholes. “The buffer zone for lake area as per NGT order is shown on the map for some lakes, but for some other water bodies, the order probably hasn’t been considered. Since there are many objections, it should not be closed in a hurry. If they do this, it will be a great loss to the city,’’ he said. He appealed to the public to check the draft. “You never know, your house will be a road, according to the plan, or it might have become a park,’’ he said.