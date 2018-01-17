Kalaburagi Police arresting pro-Dalit activists when they were staging a protest during the arrival of Union minister of state Anant Kumar hedge during his arrival to Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Express Photo Service

KALABURAGI: Over 50 activists of pro-Dalit organsiations and few other organisations were arrested here on Wednesday after they staged a protest against Union minister of state for skill development Anant Kumar Hegde in-front of Aiwan-E-Shahi Guest House for his remark over "changing the constitution and anti-Dalit attitude".

The arrested activists included Dalit leader Vithal Dodmani and leader of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane Neela K, and many women activists who with others protested by showing black flags.

Anant Kumar Hegde was scheduled to participate in the Udyoga Mela organised by HKCCI in Kalaburagi and was on his way to the guest house when the agitators were arrested.

He arrived at the guest house only after the arrest of the activists.

Speaking on the occasion Neela K. said that they were protesting against Hegde for his statement of changing the constitution and an anti-Dalit attitude.