BENGALURU: The state government has sought three more months’ time to submit the revised seniority list of government staffers to the Supreme Court to implement the court’s order which quashed reservation in promotion for SC/ST staff members in government service.

The state government, which is facing the threat of contempt of court proceedings, has submitted an affidavit as the SC deadline to submit the revised seniority list ended on January 15.The process of preparing the revised seniority list is on in all the departments and will be completed at the earliest. The revised seniority list will be submitted to the apex court soon. The state government has through its counsel sought more time for that, state Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha said here on Tuesday. The court, in February last year, struck down the consequential seniority in promotions awarded by the state government to SC and ST employees since 1978.

This meant demoting these officials by one or two ranks, and this would affect about 22,000 employees in 64 departments. The apex court had given the state six months to prepare the seniority list, based on which promotions should have been given. But the government does not have the list ready yet. In September 2017, a contempt petition was filed by the petitioners. Then, the government had sought six more months’ time to prepare the list. The Supreme Court had then directed the state to complete the exercise by January 15.

In its order, the Supreme Court said the state government does not have powers to grant promotion in reservation to backward classes -- which means those who were promoted under the reserved category, would face demotions, while those in the general and other backward categories who were awaiting promotions for years, may get their due.