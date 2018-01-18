KALABURAGI: Activits of various Dalit organisations and a few progressive forums had brought rotten tomatoes and stones to pelt at Union Minister Anant Kumar Hedge on Wednesday to protest against his recent remarks on the Constitution. However, police foiled the bid by arresting over 50 protesters. The police took the minister from the back door of the guest house.

