BENGALURU: The Department of Pre-university Education has started a ‘Book Bank’ initiative to encourage students studying in state government PU colleges.Starting this academic year, the department will buy PUC textbooks and keep them in a book bank at the colleges. The initiative is to help economically weak students since the government cannot provide textbooks free of cost. PUE Department director C Shikha said, “When we look at the pass percentage of students from SC/ST communities, it is 18 per cent lower than that of general students. We are providing books through these banks to encourage these students.”

These book banks will function like libraries. Students can get textbooks from these book banks using their college identity cards and must return the books within a given time. “The students must maintain the quality of the books also,” Shikha said.Though the initiative was started last year, the department provided only commerce and science stream textbooks.

This year, even arts stream and English language books will be included. Students who have passed out can also deposit their books in the banks, another department official said. These book banks will be active at all the state government PU colleges across the state.