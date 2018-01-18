BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed senior police officers to take up suo motu cases against those posting inflammatory messages on social networking platforms and initiate legal action against them.He also asked the police to book anti-social and communal elements under the Goonda Act or banish them if necessary.Speaking at the Karnataka State Senior Police Officers’ Annual Meeting held at the police chief’s office on Nrupatunga Road on Wednesday, the CM said it had come to their notice that some were trying to create communal disharmony by posting inflammatory and false messages on social networking sites. “I have instructed police officers to monitor such posts and take suo motu cases against such people, no matter to which organisation they belong to.”

Admitting that the intelligence wing had not functioned as per expectations, he said the murder cases of Deepak Rao and Basheer in Mangaluru could have been averted. “Intelligence gathering about criminals and fundamentalists should be effective. But some officers feel that working in the intelligence wing is a punishment posting. Criminal intelligence gathering help us in preventing many incidents. If there was proper intelligence, the murders would have not taken place, as there was fundamentalists’ role behind both.”

Siddaramaiah added that the government had recruited exclusive staff members for its intelligence wing.

“They will be given advanced training in intelligence gathering. They will work only for the intelligence wing and will not be transferred to police stations or police units.”Further, he said he had instructed officers to gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“There are around 56,000 polling stations in the state and I have instructed the officers to hold a peaceful and fair elections. For this, they will have to identify troublemakers and fundamentalists who try to take advantage of the situation. I have asked them to book such elements under the Goonda Act or banish them if necessary.”He said the crime rate in the state in 2017 had seen a dip by one per cent compared to 2016.

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, his advisor Kempaiah, Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha K, DG & IGP Neelmani N Raju and others were present in the meeting.

‘HAVE CLUES ABOUT GAURI KILLERS’

Siddaramaiah said the Special Investigation Team investigating the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh has clues about the killers. “But I can not reveal the details now,” he said.

NO PLANS TO RAISE RETIREMENT AGE TO 62

When asked about reports that the government is mulling to raise the retirement age of its employees from 60 to 62 years, the CM said, “There is no such proposal before the government.”