KARWAR : Tension prevailed in Irapage village near Mallapur town in Karwar taluk on Wednesday after a special equipment transporting vehicle belonging to the Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS) turned turtle near the village.The police, Kaiga security personnel and technicians rushed to the spot. Though the officials said the container was empty, the villagers alleged that it was carrying nuclear fuel.

However, doctors went to the spot and examined the villagers. By afternoon, earthmovers of Kaiga Atomic Power Station removed the vehicle and shifted it to Kaiga nuclear plant.

When The New Indian Express contacted Kaiga Atomic Power Station officials, they said there was no special material in the vehicle and it was heading to the plant from an undisclosed place.

These vehicles transport nuclear fuel (uranium encased metal rods used to generate power) to Kagia plant and also spent nuclear fuel from Kaiga to other places.

When the special vehicles move in or out of the Kaiga plant, adequate armed security is deployed.

This is the second such incident in the last four months on Karwar-Kaiga Road, which is a single road and not suitable for movement of heavy vehicles. In October 2017, a special equipment transporting vehicle met with an accident near Naitisavar village but there were no casualties.