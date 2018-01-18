BENGALURU: With BJP’s ‘Parivartana Yatra’, led by its state president B S Yeddyurappa set to end with a mega rally in Mysuru on January 25, the party is working on its campaign strategies to keep up the momentum it has gained during the yatra across the state. The party’s core committee meeting on Thursday will discuss various activities that it plans to take up and review poll preparations, sources said.

Among other issues, the core committee is likely to discuss ‘Nava Shankti’ conventions that BJP plans to hold in all the 224 assembly segments to actively involve farmers, students, women and people from backward communities in party activities ahead of polls. The party also plans to hold big conventions in different parts of the state to woo people from different castes and communities.

During the core committee meeting, the party leaders will also review the progress of implementation of tasks assigned to state leaders by party national president Amit Shah during his last visit. “The committee is likely to review the work done in appointing ‘Panna Pramukhs’ (people in charge of each page in the voters’ list) as that was one of the directives of the party president. It will also review work by party secretaries and leaders who have been given the responsibility of party activities in assembly segments,’’ a source said.

The focus of the meeting, sources said, will be to discuss and formulate campaign strategies to keep up the momentum that the party gained during the Parivartana yatra and also to galvanize the party workers. Prior to the meeting, BJP state leaders will discuss with district unit presidents about preparations for the mega rally in Bengaluru on February 4 that will be addressed by PM Narendra Modi. Over one lakh party workers are expected to attend the rally at which the PM will start his election campaign in the state.

Meanwhile, addressing the party rally in Channapatna on Wednesday, Yeddyurappa said they are confident of achieving ‘Mission-150’ and end Congress rule in the state. Channapatna MLA CP Yogeswara has recently joined the party.