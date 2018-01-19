BENGALURU: Members of the Kisan Cell of the Congress have presented a five-point charter of demands, written in blood, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The demands include waiver of crop loans borrowed from nationalised banks, implementation of farmer-friendly crop insurance, his intervention for an amicable resolution to the Cauvery and Mahadayi water disputes and remunerative price of 50 per cent profit over the cost of production to farmers for their crops.Over 400 members on Thursday gathered at the Chief Post Master General Office here and posted the charter to Modi.



